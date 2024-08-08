Justice for Greg Gillespie

Campaign Image

We have tried to move on and focus on the good in our lives - our friends & family, our relationship, our adorable 6 month old son. So many good things. But that has been impossible with the constant lies and harassment from a woman who I do not even care enough about to name. Every day we find out more and more about the injustices that have taken place in the last 3 years and that continue to happen. We are angry. It is so hard to see the light at the end of all of this. 

These funds will be used for legal fees, past and future to continue to fight. To hopefully prevent this from ever happening to anyone else again. There will never be enough thank you's to give to the strangers who have supported us during this hard time. You have gave us hope, you've made us feel like we are not alone, and you've brought attention to so many wrongs that have taken place. Thank you. 

Laily
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

I can't imagine ANY scenerio where she will prevail in renewing this ludacris order! I pray 🙏🏼 you can/will file one against her. Keep fighting the good fight! 💪🏽

I'm on your side, all the way!

I hope you can fight the restraint order renewal! This has to end!!

Hope you prevail in the latest legal action!

Keep fighting to clear your name

Hope you get a wise and discerning judge this time.

Bianca
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

With love from Australia.

Lauren Neidigh
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

So sorry you’re going through this

Kristine P
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

Donating to help you finally get some justice. This has to stop. You have been through enough. I am praying for you and your sweet family.

Jessica Milton
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

I'm going to keep donating as often as I can. God Your People Cry Out For Justice IJN ⚖️ 🙏🏻

Anonymous
$ 15.00 USD
5 days ago

My heart goes out to you and your family. You aren't alone and we will continue to help you and the other victims.

Julie Morel
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Support for Greg

