Supporting Greg Becnel & family

At this time, Greg Becnel and his family need our support. Complications of flu A rendered Greg in acute respiratory distress requiring ICU care. Greg has been hospitalized for over a week. The extent of his medical care will be financially devastating without outside support. His recovery will impede him from working for a period of time. This reality is daunting as the sole financial provider for his family of 9 (7 children) and owner of a private business.





Please consider donating to Greg and his family to offset medical expenses and lost wages anticipated for the next several months. Most importantly, please keep Greg in your prayers for a full recovery.