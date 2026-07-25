free school for orphans and vulnerable children





Right now, a brilliant 10-year-old child in a small village outside Apam, Ghana, is sitting at home instead of a classroom. Not because they don't want to learn, but because their family had to make the agonizing choice between buying a single bag of rice or paying for school.





In these rural communities, survival wins every single time. And when poverty hits, it's the children's futures that get sacrificed first.





We couldn't sit by and watch these kids get left behind. At Greenforce Foundation Africa, we gather these vulnerable, forgotten children from the streets and farming villages. We give them a safe place to sleep, warm plates of food, and we cover every single penny of their school fees, books, and uniforms.





When you walk into these villages, you see raw potential everywhere. You see children with sharp minds and big dreams of becoming doctors, teachers, and builders. But without intervention, those dreams die quietly. A child cannot focus on a chalkboard when their stomach is empty. A teenager cannot sit for their final national exams when there is no money to pay for the registration slip.





We built a sanctuary for them in Apam—a place where they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from or whether they will be turned away at the school gate for lacking a uniform.





But our doors can only stay open, and our kitchen fires can only keep burning, through the collective kindness of people who refuse to look away.





Please consider opening your heart to these children today. Your generosity; no matter the size,tells a forgotten child that they are seen, that they are valued, and that their future matters.







