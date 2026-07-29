Our journey to adoption has been shaped by both deep challenges and unwavering faith. Through our experience with infertility, we have leaned on the Lord and trusted His plan for their family. In that process, God has opened a new and beautiful door—an opportunity to grow our family through adoption. With hearts rooted in love and hope, we are stepping forward in faith, believing this path is part of the story He is writing for us. We are ready to be the answer!

You are a part of that answer! They say it takes a village to raise a child, but for us, the village starts right here—at the roots. An adoption isn't just about two parents and a child; it’s about a massive, interconnected canopy of people who provide love, shade, and support. We’ve started our “Growing Our Family Tree” campaign to visually represent the community that will surround our future child/ren.

The financial climb of adoption is steep—averaging between $50,000-$65,000 for Agency/Home Study/Travel/Legal fees. Every dollar donated helps us get one step closer to the day we finally hold our child/ren. Thank you for your love, prayers and support.