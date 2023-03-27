Green Boys Clinic Support

Here we are again, and yes, it is humbling.

For well over a year now, we have been praying for another opportunity to take Paton back to the neurological rehab center in Atlanta, Georgia. At the height of his illness, we saw enormous progress through Brainvive's program (and the ongoing advice and support from the team there). It made a profound difference in his healing and capacity to take advantage of other healing modalities.

For example, certain symptoms were so debilitating that we couldn't play music in our home, and Paton would be in tears from a short car drive. He struggled to be around his siblings for more than 20-30 minutes and yet had extreme fear of being alone. Within weeks, we noticed more capacity for all stimuli-touch, sound, light-and as time went on, his ongoing therapies were able to be so much more effective.





Well, this month, the Lord began to open door after door and a spot has not only opened up for Paton, but they are offering a second spot to our younger son, Josiah, which would be an incredible blessing to our family. Caleb has already been granted family leave through the fire department, which would allow him to come with us-something we weren't able to do last time! The only catch is that appointments would start soon, with the first day in clinic being September 28th. This makes it a somewhat time sensitive endeavor, but we have seen the Lord move in so many ways over the last few years that we know it is possible! For those wondering, no, we haven't spoken much about this, but Josiah has been wrestling with his own health related struggles for some time. While his symptoms are not as critical or debilitating as Paton's, it does greatly impact his ability to function independently. He has been receiving care here in VA, but we would absolutely LOVE to see how the Lord could use this program to support his body too.





If you would please pray for us, for our boys, and this process, we would be so very thankful.





The funds we hope to raise are going towards:

-Costs of the program for both boys (and any additional providers/resources we can access through networking while there)

-Gas/tolls (40 minute drive each way, 2 times daily, as well as the 16hr round trip to Georgia)

-Living expenses while there (groceries for the two weeks, primarily)

-Bills while Caleb is not working.





**If we are NOT able to reach our our goal by the end of September (when our first appointment is scheduled), any funds that were raised will be set aside towards another attempt sometime in 2027.

In other words, it will not be wasted.