Missionary Projects Across The World 2025

Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $6,131
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Kwame Oduro
Support Great Miracles Avenue in Winning Souls for Christ Across the Nations!
Dear Beloved in Christ,
We greet you in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At Great Miracles Avenue, our God-given mandate is clear: to take the life-transforming gospel of repentance and salvation to the ends of the earth. Over the years, by His grace, we have touched lives in Ghana, Kenya, the USA, the UK, South Africa, and Nigeria. Now, as we prepare for 2025, the Lord is opening doors for us to reach even more nations.
This mission requires the support of faithful kingdom partners like you. The Bible reminds us in Romans 10:14-15,
"How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent?"
We believe that you are called to send us forth. Your financial support will enable us to:
- Organize large evangelistic crusades to preach the gospel of salvation.
- Provide Bibles and discipleship materials to new converts.
- Train local pastors and evangelists to continue the work of the gospel.
- Extend humanitarian aid as an expression of God’s love to communities in need.
When you sow into this ministry, you are fulfilling the Great Commission, as Jesus commanded in Matthew 28:19-20:
"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you."
No gift is too small, and every contribution makes a difference. Together, we can witness miracles, change lives, and expand God’s kingdom on earth.
Partner with us today to bring the light of Christ to a world in desperate need of hope. Click [here] to donate or reach out to us for more information.
May God bless you abundantly as you give, for 2 Corinthians 9:7 says:
"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver."
Let us join hands to see nations transformed for the glory of God!
Yours in His Service,
Great Miracles Avenue!
Together, we can make a difference.
Founder: Joseph Kwame Oduro
God bless you.
Follow Jesus!
May God's peace be with your mission.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL IN YAHSHUA HAMASHIACH NAME!!
For the orphans. Blessings in Jesus name.
God Bless You All! Sending my prayers from The state of California.
God bless you my dear brother Joseph please use this money for the ministry of our Lord Jesus Christ 🙏🏽
I pray that God would bless those in need!
Thank you for all you do and God Bless you all!
Keep u the God work! I pray many come to KNOW Jesus intimately
May God bless you and keep you. May his face shine upon you.
Just trying to help others dont need any recognition
Hope this helps. At the moment it is all I can give and I wish I was able to join you on your missionary trip. Struggling with spiritual oppression at the moment though. God bless you!
All the glory be to the LORD
January 12th, 2025
On the 9th of January, as part of our mission works, our evangelism team in Nigeria visited an orphanage home to show love and care for these kids. We were able to donate sandals, school bags, fand ood items. etc. to them.
God bless you so much for your donation and support for God's work.
December 24th, 2024
During this Christmas season, We Visited Over 100 Kids Who Had Lost Their parents In Ghana - West Africa. We had a feast with them and also showed love and care to them. God bless you all for your donation and support. Whatever you donated saved someone out there. Visit our youtube channel (GREAT MIRACLES AVENUE) for more coverage.
December 18th, 2024
On the 28th of September, Our Evangelism team in South Africa hosted an evangelism crusade in two provinces in South Africa, which are Durban & Gauteng. And through the grace of God, many brothers and sisters repented and received salvation in our Lord Jesus Christ.
God bless you all.
December 18th, 2024
Our Evangelism Team In the USA Visited Venice Beach in the state of California to share the gospel message of repentance and salvation and also showed love and care to our lost brothers and sisters out there.
December 18th, 2024
Our Evangelism Team In Ghana visited a village in the northern region of Ghana Called Kpandai. During Our mission outreach there, We were able to preach the message of repentance and salvation to many brothers and sisters who were lost. And by the grace of God, we won many souls. Many of our lost brothers and sisters repented of their sins and received Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour. We were also able to donate items of clothing, and foodstuffs, and supported 20 widows with a little cash to start a small-scale business.
God bless you all for your support.
December 18th, 2024
On the 16th of November this year, Our evangelism team in South Africa organized a house-to-house evangelism crusade to win souls for God. We also showed love and care to the needy and widows.
December 18th, 2024
On the 8th of November this year, our evangelism team in Nigeria - Benue state went from house to house, street to street to preach the gospel of salvation and won over 57 souls for God. We also showed love to the needy and widows.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.