Missionary Projects Across The World 2025

Support Great Miracles Avenue in Winning Souls for Christ Across the Nations!

Dear Beloved in Christ,

We greet you in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At Great Miracles Avenue, our God-given mandate is clear: to take the life-transforming gospel of repentance and salvation to the ends of the earth. Over the years, by His grace, we have touched lives in Ghana, Kenya, the USA, the UK, South Africa, and Nigeria. Now, as we prepare for 2025, the Lord is opening doors for us to reach even more nations.

This mission requires the support of faithful kingdom partners like you. The Bible reminds us in Romans 10:14-15,

"How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them? And how can anyone preach unless they are sent?"

We believe that you are called to send us forth. Your financial support will enable us to:

- Organize large evangelistic crusades to preach the gospel of salvation.

- Provide Bibles and discipleship materials to new converts.

- Train local pastors and evangelists to continue the work of the gospel.

- Extend humanitarian aid as an expression of God’s love to communities in need.

When you sow into this ministry, you are fulfilling the Great Commission, as Jesus commanded in Matthew 28:19-20:

"Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you."

No gift is too small, and every contribution makes a difference. Together, we can witness miracles, change lives, and expand God’s kingdom on earth.

Partner with us today to bring the light of Christ to a world in desperate need of hope. Click [here] to donate or reach out to us for more information.

May God bless you abundantly as you give, for 2 Corinthians 9:7 says:

"Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver."

Let us join hands to see nations transformed for the glory of God!

Yours in His Service,

Great Miracles Avenue!

Together, we can make a difference.

Founder: Joseph Kwame Oduro