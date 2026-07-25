Hello my name is Laurencia Head Carrier I am 24yrs old with the hopes and faith that this last option to try and raise up enough for a vehicle, I work hard for what money I do get from my job, Ive begun a savings account to try and save for a car but for someone who has an apartment I live alone paying rent/utilities, along with food, toiletries, phone bill, and the Uber rides to pay to get to my night shift job, bus rides back from work. Its not going very well with trying to keep money and save it, for I pay everything out of pocket. I wish my family could help but they don't have money like that to help, my mom nor my dads side it's difficult having to ask strangers for help to see were I'm coming from. I want to grow and expand my work environment and a lot of good jobs around here are not trusting with reliable transportation. I'am working to get my driver's license as of right now and a car would be greatly greatly beneficial for achieving goals I wanna reach and achieve. I hope anyone reading this understands that I really am trying to make something work for the best and having this financial dilemma with trynna get a vehicle is only temporary and God will make away, I just gotta keep a good head on my shoulders. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and have yourself a blessed rest of your day.