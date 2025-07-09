Campaign Image

Great American Prayer Event

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $685

Campaign created by Great American Prayer Event

Campaign funds will be received by Great American Prayer Revival Campaign

Great American Prayer Event

GAP26 envisions a nation transformed by the fire of God’s Spirit, where hearts are awakened, lives are renewed, and communities are united in vibrant faith and purpose. We see a generation rising to embrace the power of revival, igniting hope and restoration across America in 2026 and beyond.  GAP26 is dedicated to sparking a nationwide revival by calling people to deep repentance, passionate worship, and bold action for Christ. Through prayer, outreach, and shared stories of transformation, we inspire and equip believers to join God’s movement, rekindling faith and reshaping lives for His glory.

We are a 501c3 organization, so your donations (except for a tip you may leave for GiveSendGo) is tax deductible.

Recent Donations
Gary and Martha Moore
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying is the only thing that is going to save our nation. Thank you for heading this up! May God Bless America!🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Earl and Lori Hanna
$ 250.00 USD
7 days ago

2 Chronicles 7:14

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Test

John McKennon and Family
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying in agreement with Senator Hank Erwin (ret) and The Board of Gap-Event.org for our great nation to join together in praying revival beginning March 1, 2026.

Ken and Julie Nimmons
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

