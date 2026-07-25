Great Miracles Avenue Mindanao Philippines

We are one of the Missionaries Team in Iligan City, Lanao Del Norte, Mindanao, Philippines from Great Miracles Avenue. The funds that we will receive will automatically help to our least brothers and sisters in Christ Jesus. This is one way to expand the work in the Kingdom of God. The Lord will richly bless you for helping this ministry. God Bless In The Mighty Name Of Jesus Christ ✝️🕊️🔥 Hallelu-YAH 🙌