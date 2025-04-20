Dominican Republic Missions Trip

Hello, we are Adrianne and Graysen, and we are reaching out to you to help us embark on a life-changing mission trip to the Dominican Republic. We are dedicated to spreading the word of God and making a positive impact on the communities we visit. With your support, we will be able to not only cover the costs of our trip but also provide for the children and villages we will be serving.

As you may know, the Dominican Republic is facing many challenges, including poverty, lack of access to basic necessities like food and water, and limited access to education and healthcare. As Christians, we believe it is our duty to help those in need and share the love of God with them.

Our goal is to raise $3400 to cover the costs of our trip, which includes transportation, accommodations, and supplies for the communities we will be serving. We are also committed to providing for our sponsor children which includes monthly donations for food, water, education, and healthcare.

By supporting us on this mission trip, you will not only be helping Adrianne and Graysen, but you will also be helping the children and communities we will be serving. Your donation will go directly towards providing for their basic needs and spreading the word of God.

We are grateful for any amount you can contribute, and we ask that you consider supporting us on this mission to make a difference in the lives of those in need. Thank you for your time and consideration, and we look forward to sharing our experiences with you upon our return.

Donations are due by July 1st, 2025, so please act quickly to support us on this mission. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those in need and bring hope to the communities we serve. Thank you for your support!