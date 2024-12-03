Supporting the Gray Family

2024 has been one of the worst years of my 75-year-old father’s life. For 40 years, he helped people’s dreams come true by creating some of the most beautiful custom jewelry in the state. He created countless engagement sets, countless now-family heirlooms, and was relied upon for repairs that big box stores would never touch. He had faithful clientele, some of whom worked with him for 30 plus years. Then, in the beginning of 2023, his landlords doubled his rent and fixed him with a triple net lease. This all happened almost immediately after Covid ended. It was a huge shock. For almost a year and a half, he struggled to pay rent. Then the unthinkable happened- he was given less than 6 days to leave the location he had been in for 34 years. He was already a month behind in rent, and the landlords discovered a major plumbing problem under his store. With a triple net lease, EVERYTHING is the tenant’s responsibility. The landlords essentially pay for nothing. With a sudden $4000 plumbing problem, and a month behind in rent, he was kicked out. He had only been behind on rent once before in his 34 years in North Cherry Creek, but the landlords refused to negotiate with him on any of it. In less than 6 days, we had to pack up and move everything with no other location to go to. For the first time in over 40 years, my father was completely unemployed. As a result, he has not been able to make rent for his small cabin in the foothills. He has not been able to buy food, save for what I can buy with my $1000 a month income. He has no money for utilities, is months behind on all credit card payments, has no money in savings, and had to use spare change just to buy our dog’s food. Right now, we are terrified of eviction from our home. We are terrified of homelessness. We are terrified of our power and water being shut off in the middle of the winter. And *I* am terrified for my father’s health. His world has come crashing down in just a few short months, and the only thing I am capable of doing right now is creating this GiveSendGo. I know that times are hard for a lot of people in this country. I know we aren’t alone. So any amount you can spare, no matter how small, will mean the world to us.

I don’t want us to be homeless. I don’t want us to go hungry. I don’t want our dog to go hungry. Please, help us if you can.

Thank you, and God bless.