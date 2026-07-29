GRATEFUL/BLESSINGS

I lost my parents also a child.I’ve been in a thirteen year relationship that ended horribly where everything I lost starting over in a new place first thing the lord blessed me with a restaurant job I have no vehicle and don’t make enough for a vehicle and rent and with a vehicle I can get a better job I have a small amount saved I’m reaching out to my fellow brothers so I can move past this stressful struggle I’m pleading for any blessings thank you sincerely Ronald Etheridge