Granted Wishes

There's a young man that goes to church where I pastor at and he doesn't have much longer to live according to the Dr's and his wish is to go to Branson Missouri before his time comes so he can go to the water park the have there he's always wanted to go but his parents could never afford it due to paying for travel back and forth to the Dr's for his treatment. Just give whatever God puts on your heart to give everything counts. Thank You and God Bless.