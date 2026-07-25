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Grant for Community Eye Care Project

Goal€100,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byMintesnot Petros

Grant for Community Eye Care Project


Grant Application – Community Eye Care Project

Project Title:

Establishment of Affordable Eye Care Clinic in Wolaita Sodo, Ethiopia

1. Executive Summary

This project aims to establish an affordable and accessible eye care clinic in Wolaita Sodo, Southern Ethiopia. The clinic will provide essential services including eye examinations, diagnosis, treatment, refraction, and cataract surgery. It targets underserved communities with limited access to quality eye care. By addressing preventable causes of blindness, the project seeks to improve vision, productivity, and overall quality of life.

2. Problem Statement

Preventable blindness remains a significant challenge in Southern Ethiopia. Many people suffer from cataracts, refractive errors, and infections, yet access to affordable and specialized eye care is limited. Existing hospital services are often overcrowded and under-resourced, restricting their ability to meet growing demand. As a result, many patients remain untreated, leading to avoidable blindness and economic hardship.

3. Objectives

Establish a fully operational eye clinic within 12 months

Provide eye care services to at least 5,000 patients annually

Perform a minimum of 500 cataract surgeries each year

Increase community awareness on eye health

4. Service Gap and Justification

Although some hospitals in Wolaita Sodo offer basic eye care, there is no dedicated, fully equipped eye clinic. Current services lack the capacity to provide comprehensive care, especially for surgery and advanced diagnosis. This project will address this gap by establishing a specialized clinic that delivers affordable, high-quality eye care services.

5. Target Beneficiaries

The project will benefit low-income individuals, elderly patients with cataracts, children with vision problems, and underserved rural communities.

6. Project Activities

Rent and equip a clinic facility

Purchase essential ophthalmic equipment

Recruit and train staff

Conduct outreach, screening, and awareness programs

7. Budget Summary

Medical equipment: $15,000

Clinic setup: $10,000

Staff salaries (1 year): $20,000

Outreach programs: $5,000

Total: $50,000

8. Expected Outcomes

The project will increase access to affordable eye care, reduce preventable blindness, improve early detection of eye conditions, and enhance the quality of life for beneficiaries.

9. Sustainability Plan

The clinic will operate on a cost-recovery model by offering services at affordable fees. Sustainability will also be supported through partnerships with NGOs and local health institutions.

10. Organization Background

The project is led by Mintesnot Petros, an eye care professional with over 15 years of experience in clinical and community eye health.

11. Contact Information

Name: Mintesnot Petros

At Center of vision care ethiopia

Email: Ihopevisioncare@gmail.com

Phone: +251928815978

Location: Wolaita Sodo, Ethiopia

Thank you !!

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