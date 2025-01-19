Supporting the Graney Family

Since 2022 the Graney family has been fighting in court restitution for criminal events regarding having a home built for them. This has forced the family to sell assets and endure expenditures far beyond their means for years, resulting in turbulent times for Dave, his wife, and 3 kids. As an active duty military member Dave can only do so much to produce extra money to provide for his family. The purpose of this is to provide the Graney's with a little buffer, and maybe allow them to enjoy some time out as a family, as the cost of this law suit has resulted in providing solely for the necessities for life. Please help give them a little breathing room during these trying times.