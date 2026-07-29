Grandson Competitive Soccer

Hello Family and Friends,

I am reaching out to share an exciting opportunity for my 12-year-old grandson. He has been given the chance to join a competitive soccer team — something he has worked incredibly hard for through dedication, practice, and his love for the game.

As many of you know, competitive sports can come with significant expenses, including registration fees, uniforms, travel, and tournament costs. We are asking for support to help make this opportunity possible for him.

Soccer has taught him discipline, teamwork, confidence, and perseverance, and we would love to see him continue growing both on and off the field. Any donation, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated and will help him pursue his passion and goals.

Thank you for your kindness, encouragement, and support.



