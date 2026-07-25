Grandmother raising grandchildren

Hello,

I am a single grandmother raising to grandchildren. I work full time and mow many lawns in our neighborhood to make make extra. I had to purchase a larger home (mobile home, as can not afford a regular house on a single income) for the kids to have their own rooms and a place to call home! Bills are getting paid but taising 2 childen can be tight, any extras are always a struggle. My only vehicle needs some work as in shocks and struts that would run about $2000 ( $500 for rear, $1500 for front)Also my home is in need of some repairs as in bathroom floors ($750 for 2 bathroom floors replaced, 1 bathroom is not useable floor is rotten) Also have a deck with rotting wood and my heat tape is not working, im not sure how much thats going to be yet.

I help neighbors anytime and our church community with dinners and pantry. I donate any time I have to help as cant help financially. Its a stress trying to figure out how to come up with these larger things that need attention. I dont like to ask for help only give it, but I thought maybe I could swallow my pride. God has always provided me with what I need and I work hard so things will always work out! Thank you for reading my story. May God bless you in all you do! I wouldn't change having my grandchildren with me for anything!

I did not add a photo of them for privacy.



