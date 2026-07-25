Grandmother in need

This request is for a loving and determined grandmother of 3 who is in need of immediate help from our community. She is currently homeless and living in her car with 3 grandchildren. This grandmother is doing her best to keep her and the little one safe, fed and sheltered each day however, it is a giant task at this time.

Please consider donating any amount you can to assist us in providing temporary assistance. This grandmother is looking into services that will also be able to assist, however there are waiting lists and an already broken system. Unanswered calls, barriers, or told to call back after the first of the month. This unfortunate situation is due to no fault of her own, position of 20 years eliminated, finally obtained a part time job after unemployment exhausted, no immediate family to help then left with trying to take care of her grandchildren. All funds received will be used to provide shelter, food and daycare services so the grandmother can continue to care for the kids and herself. Thank you and God bless you all.











