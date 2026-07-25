Grandchild in need

My grandchild is at a summer college program. I was able to pay the program fee, but am unable to provide funds for meals. Her parents are not in the picture and I have no family/friends to turn to. I’m on a fixed income and give her everything I can, it’s just not enough.





I can’t believe I’m here asking for help but I don’t know where to turn. Any help will be so greatly appreciated. Thank you for any assistance you can provide.