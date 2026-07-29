Grand Pans grand plan

I have created this campaign after witnessing first hand a young mother not giving up and holding onto a child like faith to fulfill her dream. I have watched Kia Lagrande take care of her children (she even has a son with special needs) and she pours into each of her children .I have watched her be excited to cook! She longs for others reactions and is passionate about listening to suggestions. She wants everything to be just right. I’ve witnessed her passion while she has explained her dream of cooking since she was small. I have also witnessed the struggles of her wanting to service our community and not having the means to do so. This young lady needs to be able to succeed. Not just because she’s a single struggling mom but because she truly has what it takes to succeed! We as a community should ALL want her to succeed!!! Let us build her business let us support a strong mother who loves and pours into others and let us watch her business flourish from the ground up! She will be using these funds to acquire a food truck in order to bring GRAND PANS to Danville Va!