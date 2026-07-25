Gramps' Fight, Our Mission

Hi friends,

I think most of you know by now, my Gramps was diagnosed back in January with colon cancer. If you didn't know, my Gramps was diagnosed with colon cancer back in January. ;) We found out late May it has spread to his liver and lungs. He has been actively fighting the cancer with the help of his wife, my Granny, of 66 years. Since finding out the cancer has spread, he has been on the hunt for an alternative way to fight the cancer and has since found a clinic in Mexico he wants to try.





We are coming to our community to ask for help with these medical expenses and travel costs that will be incurred. Because these treatments are under the "alternative" bracket, insurance will not help with any of the costs. Please help give him a chance to fight this. Both Granny and Gramps are on a fixed income and don't have the means currently to pay for the treatment and the travel costs.





Thank you for taking the time to read this. Anything you can do to help, is appreciated. If you cannot help monetarily at this time, he will take all the prayers he can get.