Graham Robison's YWAM DTS in Switzerland

I recently made the decision to attend a DTS (Discipleship Training School) in Switzerland. The DTS is through YWAM (Youth With a Mission). If you are unfamiliar with YWAM, they have over 600 bases and schools around the world where they train young people to know God and make Him known to the nations.
I have been praying about a DTS for some time, and the timing is an answer to prayer. The DTS will consist of two phases: a Lecture Phase and Outreach Phase. The Lecture Phase will last 12 weeks, and will be in St. Moritz, Switzerland at the YWAM base. During this time, I will learn from various speakers and missionaries from around the world. We will also be ministering to the local community. During the Outreach phase, which lasts two months, we will travel to another country to take the Kingdom of God to the lost. While there are many important elements for a trip like this, the two main things I need are prayer and financial support.
Through the school and the outreach, I know the next 5 months will change my life. I am excited to live out YWAM’s mission, which is to know God and make Him known. I will be collecting email addresses as well so I can update everyone about what God is doing over the next 5 months. Thank you for your prayers and giving!
Blessings
Graham Robison
