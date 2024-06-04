Graham Robison's YWAM DTS in Switzerland

I recently made the decision to attend a DTS (Discipleship Training School) in Switzerland. The DTS is through YWAM (Youth With a Mission). If you are unfamiliar with YWAM, they have over 600 bases and schools around the world where they train young people to know God and make Him known to the nations.

I have been praying about a DTS for some time, and the timing is an answer to prayer. The DTS will consist of two phases: a Lecture Phase and Outreach Phase. The Lecture Phase will last 12 weeks, and will be in St. Moritz, Switzerland at the YWAM base. During this time, I will learn from various speakers and missionaries from around the world. We will also be ministering to the local community. During the Outreach phase, which lasts two months, we will travel to another country to take the Kingdom of God to the lost. While there are many important elements for a trip like this, the two main things I need are prayer and financial support.

Prayer - The most important thing you can do for me is to pray. This journey will give me the opportunity to grow in my relationship with the Lord, and to use what the Lord teaches me to impact other nations. Please pray that the Lord will not only do something in me, but will also do something through me during this time. Financial Support - One of YWAM’s key tenants is the reliance on the Lord financially. All of YWAM’s missionaries raise their own support. The school and outreach lasts approximately 5 months, and the cost is approximately $9500. This includes my meals, lodging, and transportation for the duration of my time in Switzerland and other nations. Please pray about partnering with me financially during this time. I feel it is important to give people an opportunity to plant a seed that will grow to produce much fruit!

Through the school and the outreach, I know the next 5 months will change my life. I am excited to live out YWAM’s mission, which is to know God and make Him known. I will be collecting email addresses as well so I can update everyone about what God is doing over the next 5 months. Thank you for your prayers and giving!

Blessings



Graham Robison



