Graduation fee plea

Goal:
KES 39,999
Raised:
KES 2,000
Campaign funds will be received by Yvonne Otieno
Hello good people,I hope this message finds you well. My name is Yvonne and I am reaching out to you with a humble request to share about my graduation ceremony, but unfortunately, I am facing financial constraints that prevents me from covering the necessary fees.Graduation is not just a personal achievement; it represents years of dedication, sacrifice, and growth.Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a significant impact. Your generosity will directly support my graduation fees and ceremony expenses.
Your kindness will forever be appreciated, and I promise to pay it forward by making a positive difference in my community.
Thank you for considering my plea. Your support means more to me than words can express.
Warm regards,
Yvonne.
