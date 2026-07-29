Help Me Complete My Graduation Clearance





I am a recent Biomedical Science graduate from Levy Mwanawasa Medical University.





After five years of study, I have successfully completed my degree and am eligible to graduate. My graduation is scheduled for 15 June 2026, just a few days from now, but I am at risk of missing this important milestone because of financial challenges.





I am seeking support towards a target of K33,000 to help me clear my outstanding university obligations and complete the graduation process.





According to my university clearance records, I currently require approximately K29,750 for financial clearance. In addition, there is a graduation fee of K2,850, bringing the total amount required to approximately K32,600.





My journey through university has been far from easy.





During my first year, my father, who was my main sponsor, suffered a stroke and became unable to support me as he once did. From that point onward, my family faced serious financial difficulties.





In my third year, I nearly dropped out due to financial challenges. Around the same time, I developed serious health problems and spent months moving from one hospital to another while doctors tried to determine what was wrong. I was later diagnosed with severe gastritis and hypertension, conditions that greatly affected both my studies and daily life.





One of the moments I will never forget was during a Pharmacology examination. I became so sick that I was advised to go to the hospital and write a deferred examination. I sat outside the examination room for nearly 30 minutes, uncertain whether I would be able to continue. After gathering myself, I completed the examination which I wrote outside the examination room, and passed.





My fourth year was equally difficult. During a Parasitology examination, I was experiencing pain and dizziness throughout the paper. On another occasion, I became seriously ill during the night and was rushed to the hospital early the following morning. After receiving treatment, I went directly from the hospital to sit for an afternoon examination because I could not afford to miss it.





In my fifth and final year, I was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Despite the diagnosis and ongoing health challenges, I remained determined to complete my studies and successfully finished my degree.





These are only a few of the challenges I faced during my university journey. There are many others that I cannot include here without making this message too long. Despite everything, I remained determined to finish what I started.





At one point, the only reason I was able to continue my studies was because my family sold my father's old vehicle to help cover my university expenses.





Today, we are once again trying to sell a family vehicle, a 1995 Isuzu Bighorn, to help raise the funds needed for my graduation clearance. We continue to advertise the vehicle and search for a buyer, but time is running out before the graduation deadline.





I am not asking for sympathy. I am doing everything I can to solve this challenge myself. I am simply asking for support in reaching the final step after years of perseverance through illness, financial hardship, and uncertainty.





any assistance in helping us find a buyer for the vehicle, would be deeply appreciated.





After five difficult years, I have finally reached the finish line. I am simply trying to take the final step and graduate.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may be able to provide.