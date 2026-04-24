Graduation

My Granddaughter is graduating high school, and starting a new journey to college in a few months. I made this fundraiser in hopes of getting her an iPad, or computer, for help with her college when she gets there. She grew up with a single mother, and her father (my son) who died when she was three. I know it was hard for her and her mom growing up especially because of bullying, and my daughter in law not always having money to provide for, food, school supplies etc. I try my best to help them out here and there. My Granddaughter is valedictorian, class president, and has a 4.1 Gpa, she has worked hard to graduate, and do the amazing things she has done in school. So to wrap this up I am just trying to get her a computer or an iPad to help her with college and because it’s been one of the main things she has been asking for. Have a GREAT day. Sincerely, Grandma plum.