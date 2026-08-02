Support Danyell's Seminary Degree

Autism diagnoses are on the rise. And these families need help. Support Danyell completing her seminary degree to give the hope of the Gospel to children and families impacted by ASD.

Hi there!

My name is Danyell and I have been in the ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) field for nearly 10 years and I am currently pursuing a Masters in Theological Studies at Westminster Theological Seminary.

I have a burden to counsel women and children with God's Word, specifically those who are on the spectrum. In my experience, the power of prayer and being a Gospel witness to parents and clients has left a lasting impression. Standing firm on God's Word and loving others well has been made possible by being trained in seminary.

Unfortunately, due to the increase of tuition and inflation, I am unable to complete my degree at this time.

Goal: Complete Masters degree and be certified in Biblical Counseling.

Please consider donating to my fundraiser so that I may be fully equipped to expand God's Kingdom and make disciples of all nations (Matthew 28:19). Every donation/prayer will make a significant impact on the future of these children and families.

*Special Note*: I have 3 courses left in order to complete my degree.

May God bless you for your kindness and generosity!

Thank you! :)