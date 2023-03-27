Graduate, R & D, and Creator Bridging the $ Gap

I’m reaching out today because I’ve hit a wall I simply cannot climb alone.





As a recent college graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology, I have poured my heart into finishing my degree while juggling a demanding work schedule. This past semester was grueling, and I was working roughly 45 hours a week alongside my studies. Then, in July, my main job at Amazon drastically cut my hours, reducing my schedule by up to 75% and leaving me working just one day a week.





To compound matters, I have been dealing with ongoing fallout from identity theft originating during the pandemic. Because someone fraudulently filed for unemployment under my name a second time, I am currently locked out of receiving standard unemployment benefits myself. Right now, I am actively searching for a career-level position in environmental science and applying for temporary work to bridge the gap, but the immediate income simply isn't there.





The Current Situation





The financial impact has piled up quickly. I am currently behind on my essential bills:

Rent & Vehicle: Facing severe arrears that put my housing and transportation at risk.

Utilities & Essentials: Struggling to cover cell phone service, insurance, and trash removal.

I purchased my vehicle at the start of the semester after my old car died on the first week, with every intention of keeping up, but these sudden, drastic income cuts have made that impossible. I am walking a tightrope right now, and I need a little help to stabilize my footing so I can cross safely.





Why Your Support Matters





My fundraising goal is $5,500, which will directly cover my most critical arrears and get me back on solid ground. My total immediate financial need is closer to $7,500, and any funds raised beyond my $5,500 goal will go directly toward clearing that remaining balance. If I am blessed to receive support beyond that, it will go toward securing my basic stability while I land my next role.

Meteorology, Media, and DOC WEATHER AI

Prior to attending SUNY Brockport, i resided in NYC where i worked in the entertainment industry working clubs DJ the nightscene, audio engineer and music production.

At heart, I am an extreme meteorologist who thrives on the intensity of the atmosphere. My passions lie in storm chasing, hurricane research, space weather monitoring, and supporting wildfire prevention and smoke-jumping initiatives. Ideally, and I will at some point do an entire show while a supercell and tornado roar in the background…





Over the last three years, I’ve dedicated myself deeply to mastering meteorology, gaining hands-on on-air forecasting experience, and building an independent digital presence across platforms to share my passion with the world:

YouTube: ⁠@theweathermandj⁠ & ⁠@weatherworldcc⁠

Social Media & Rumble: Find me on X, Facebook/Meta, and Rumble under Charles Clottin (Channels: ⁠weatherworldcc⁠ & ⁠theweatherman⁠) and on TikTok at ⁠@theweathermancc⁠.

apple/amazon/spotify/google/tiktok/youtube music + 15 other platforms at The weatherman.





For the past two years, I have also been building my own independent media platform and developing software engineering AI agents. I am now on the verge of completing my 2-year project, DOC WEATHER AI (www.whatsupdoc.fyi), which is designed to revolutionize how we share media, critical data, and weather information.





However, I cannot fully dive into these endeavors or finish crossing this bridge until I resolve these immediate financial hurdles. Your support won't just help me catch up on bills, it will allow me to preserve my vehicle, keep a roof over my head, and free up the bandwidth I need to launch my career and bring my weather tech vision to life.





Thank you so much for reading my story, standing with me, and helping me bridge this gap.



