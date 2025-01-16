Gracie's Utah Mission Trip

Dear Family and Friends,

God has led me to sign up and serve in the Bob Jones Academy Senior’s Mission trip to Utah in March. On this mission trip I will help minister to church planters and help share the gospel with Mormons. We will do service projects at church plants, learn about missions, and understand how to personally witness to Mormons. Would you please pray with me that through this trip I would grow to be more like Christ, effectively share the gospel with those I encounter, and that I could be an encouragement to the local church planters. I am very excited for this opportunity, and I would like your help.

Would you prayerfully consider sponsoring me for this trip?

As you know, airline tickets, lodging, and travel expenses are needed to make this trip possible. The approximate cost of this trip is $1,200. Any amount would be helpful, but I would appreciate your prayers most of all. I desire that my senior year at Bob Jones Academy will help me grow in my relationship with Christ and prepare me for whatever next step God has for my future.

P.S. As for my local friends, I would appreciate the opportunity to earn money by doing odd jobs for you. Please don’t feel pressured, but I thought you might be excited to partake in this mission with me.

Thank you for your prayers and consideration.

Love,

Gracie