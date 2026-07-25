Gracie Brown!

After much prayer and seeking the Lord’s direction, I am excited to share that I will be serving in Las Palmas, Spain for the next two years with Youth With A Mission (YWAM). During my time there, I will help lead a Discipleship Training School (DTS) that focuses on beach volleyball and anti-human trafficking as unique avenues to share the love of Christ. The DTS includes 12 weeks of discipleship and biblical training followed by two months of outreach, where students will put their faith into action through evangelism and ministry. During the rest of the year, I will also have the opportunity to serve with other YWAM schools and ministry teams, including the Discipleship Bible School (DBS), beach volleyball tournaments, evangelism festivals, and additional outreach opportunities throughout Spain and beyond.

Looking back, I can clearly see how God has been preparing me for this calling. While serving on outreach in Africa, the Lord placed a desire on my heart to learn Spanish. After returning home, I came across School of Ministry through my home church Calvary, and got to spend a full school year studying the Word of God and learning how to do ministry. As I continued following Him, I found myself playing beach volleyball regularly at Charlie’s, where the sport became more than just a game—it became a place for evangelism and building relationships. After finishing school, I began searching for where God was leading next, and that’s when I discovered a Beach Volleyball Discipleship Training School in Spain. It was one of those moments where all the pieces came together, and I knew the Lord had been preparing me for this opportunity all along.

As I step into this next season, I am trusting God to provide a team of faithful monthly supporters who will partner with me through prayer and financial giving. The $1,200 per month will help cover the essential living expenses that allow me to serve full-time in Spain, including rent, food, health insurance, transportation, and other day-to-day necessities. I am prayerfully looking for faithful monthly partners who will invest in this mission over the next two years. While recurring monthly support provides the stability needed to remain on the field, one-time gifts are also a tremendous blessing and are deeply appreciated. Every contribution, whether monthly or one-time, directly enables me to focus on discipling others and sharing the Gospel.

Your partnership will allow me to invest in discipling students, reaching people with the gospel through sports ministry, serving those vulnerable to human trafficking, and helping build God’s Kingdom in Spain. Thank you for considering being part of what God is doing through this mission.







