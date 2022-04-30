Small Steps For Gracita

Graciana (Gracita) is a 3-year-old with autism who lives in El Salvador. She cannot talk due to her autism and does intensive therapy for speech as well as behavioral therapy every day.

Gracita also has Spina Bifida and has just taken her first steps! She does occupational therapy as well as physical therapy several times a week to help her with mobility.

Healthcare in El Salvador is very different from the United States. The family is so thankful to have found facilities to help Gracita, however, none of them are covered by insurance. They will have to pay out of pocket for multiple therapy sessions each day and frequent doctor's appointments. The family will also have to pay for any medical equipment that Gracita needs. As you can imagine this will be very costly, so any donations would be a huge blessing to the family!

We know that God has a special plan for Graciana's life and we appreciate all prayers said on her behalf as we watch that plan unfold!



