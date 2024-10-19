Grace Support Fund

Hey Family,

Many of you know our story and some may not. Grace is in a battle to be raised to walk in newness of life. This is a 3 year journey of ups and downs in her health!. We have been proactive throughout this journey seeing multiple doctors addressing mold infections, bacterial overgrowths but the most recent finding has been 8 inch mass in her chest and several throughout her body. We have been addressing this naturally and conventionally. God is leading us through very specific and wide open doors for treatments but we need your help. Please pray for us as we navigate the next few months of treatment and healing!

https://www.facebook.com/share/g/kmX1wUGkEukKhTwb/?mibextid=K35XfP

Continue to follow our journey on FaceBook! We will be making regular updates there! Thank you all!