Grace Support Fund

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,660
Campaign funds will be received by Caleb Wood
Hey Family,
Many of you know our story and some may not. Grace is in a battle to be raised to walk in newness of life. This is a 3 year journey of ups and downs in her health!. We have been proactive throughout this journey seeing multiple doctors addressing mold infections, bacterial overgrowths but the most recent finding has been 8 inch mass in her chest and several throughout her body. We have been addressing this naturally and conventionally. God is leading us through very specific and wide open doors for treatments but we need your help. Please pray for us as we navigate the next few months of treatment and healing!
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/kmX1wUGkEukKhTwb/?mibextid=K35XfP
Continue to follow our journey on FaceBook! We will be making regular updates there! Thank you all!
Prayers to the family. All our trust is with you Lord.
We love you Grace and Caleb! Praying constantly
In honor of a kind hearted boy who loves you. May God be with you, tangibly present, in every moment.
Grace was such a light during our time at AU, sending love and prayers for healing through this unbelievably difficult time.
Praying for healing and wisdom through your journey to recovery
Love and so so many prayers
I went to AU with Grace and was always so blessed by her kindness and joy. I am so devastated to hear what you all are going through. Praying for quick healing and relief and rest, and telling everyone I know to do the same. ❤️
I heard about Grace from Amber. I am praying for faith, peace and guidance as God is carrying you through this.
Amber shared your story to me and she shared part of my miracle to you. You will be in my daily prayers as we stand by faith with you.
Praying and sending our love!
I want you to know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. While I can't fully understand what you're going through, I believe God is with you, providing strength and peace every moment. Even in the darkest of days, His love is unwavering and He holds you in His hands. Remember that God is your refuge and strength, a very present help in times of trouble (Psalm 46:1)
Praying for healing and peace and strength. You are on my mind constantly, and will continue to be. Love you forever
Praying for your health & healing Grace. Caleb - we're proud of care and servants' heart as you minister to dear Grace. We love you both much.
We love you dearly and are praying fervently.
Dear Grace, Michael and I are praying for your healing, for peace, rest, and strength. Praying for Caleb as he cares for you. May the Lord bless you and keep you. May the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; The Lord turn his face toward you, and give you peace.
And the peace of God which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds.
