Uganda Mission Trip

Hello! Thanks for taking a moment to learn about this journey. This June, I have the opportunity to join with members of my church on a mission to our partners in Uganda, Transformed for Life Ministry. We will be coming alongside the church and mission in Uganda with spiritual encouragement and practical support. The work we will be doing includes: reorganizing the school library to help it expand, planting trees for sustainable food for years to come, providing wellness kits to girls with reusable menstrual supplies, home visits with essentials like mosquito nets, and a children's event for 1,000+ unschooled kids to hear about Jesus. We look forward to learning and to blessing. I would be grateful for your prayers as the Lord goes before us, that his Spirit would move in mighty ways. Additionally, I would be honored with any monetary support you feel led to give.