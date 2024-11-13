Grace’s adventures

Hi, Grace here. Thank you for your interest in supporting me as a missionary! I'm so grateful you're here! Let me tell you a little bit about my story.



After High School, I took a six month trip called a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with the non-denominational missions organization Youth With A Mission (YWAM). My life was forever altered in those six months, as I saw God do wild and crazy miracles and turn peoples lives around. I spent the three month training phase in Rogaland, Norway, and spread the Gospel in Nepal, Thailand, and Ethiopia.



After returning home, I had a new fire burning in my heart for the Holy Spirit and the Gospel. I was living a missional lifestyle on my own in college, but eventually I had an encounter with the Lord and I felt a great awakening in my spirit. I yearned for more, and I wondered if I would be satisfied if my savior came back tomorrow. I could hear God calling me into the mission field, and after some weeks, I obeyed and withdrew from college.



I decided to leave it all behind and step into the unknown. I knew I wanted to join as staff at YWAM, since I know and love the ministry so well. While we were in Nepal, we ran into some YWAMers from Fire and Fragrance (FF), and I was in awe of what a genuine, worshipful organization it is. In September of 2021 I joined FF in the San Francisco Area. It was an incredible time working with Francis Chan's ministry, Crazy Love, and doing street ministry every day. After that I served two more quarters with them at their main base in Hawai'i. I have loved my time serving in the states, but I have felt a tug on my heart for a long time to take a bigger step and go international.

I am now serving with YWAM Brazil! The base is called Monte das Águias, and It's in the state of Paraná. The Lord is moving here!

I am so grateful for your partnership with me, whether it's a one-time gift or monthly. I would very much appreciate your prayers as well.