Costa Rica Medical Mission Trip

This December, I'll be going on a medical mission trip to San Jose, Costa Rica, with the Pre-Physician Club at Purdue University. Our club of dedicated pre-healthcare professionals will provide medical services and education to underserved communities. Our mission is simple yet profound: to bring healing and hope to those who need it most.

In Costa Rica, access to quality healthcare is limited, and many individuals and families struggle to receive the medical attention they desperately need. Through our mission trip, we aim to address this gap by offering medical and preventive care services to people in need.

Your support can help me make this mission a reality. By donating to my medical mission trip fund, you'll directly contribute to covering essential expenses such as:

Travel costs

Accommodation and meals during our stay

Medical supplies and equipment

Operational expenses and logistics

Every dollar you donate will have a profound impact on the lives of those we serve. Your generosity will enable us to make a lasting difference in the communities we visit.

Thank you for consideration in supporting our medical mission trip. Your kindness and generosity will touch the lives of countless individuals and families in Costa Rica.

With gratitude,

Grace Kuykendall



