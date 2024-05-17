Costa Rica Medical Mission Trip

Campaign Image

This December, I'll be going on a medical mission trip to San Jose, Costa Rica, with the Pre-Physician Club at Purdue University. Our club of dedicated pre-healthcare professionals will provide medical services and education to underserved communities. Our mission is simple yet profound: to bring healing and hope to those who need it most.

In Costa Rica, access to quality healthcare is limited, and many individuals and families struggle to receive the medical attention they desperately need. Through our mission trip, we aim to address this gap by offering medical and preventive care services to people in need.

Your support can help me make this mission a reality. By donating to my medical mission trip fund, you'll directly contribute to covering essential expenses such as:

  • Travel costs
  • Accommodation and meals during our stay
  • Medical supplies and equipment
  • Operational expenses and logistics

Every dollar you donate will have a profound impact on the lives of those we serve. Your generosity will enable us to make a lasting difference in the communities we visit.

Thank you for consideration in supporting our medical mission trip. Your kindness and generosity will touch the lives of countless individuals and families in Costa Rica.

With gratitude,

Grace Kuykendall


Recent Donations
Kristi Laurinaitis
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Uncle Ed and Aunt Suzy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God protect you during this important journey.

Aunt Jill and fam
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless!!!

Stefanie Davis
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Proud of you girl!! You are gonna change the world❤️❤️

Nana and Pops
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers for you, your team, and your clients!

Brinley Pressler
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

You go girl!!

