Costa Rica Medical Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $270
Campaign funds will be received by Grace Kuykendall
This December, I'll be going on a medical mission trip to San Jose, Costa Rica, with the Pre-Physician Club at Purdue University. Our club of dedicated pre-healthcare professionals will provide medical services and education to underserved communities. Our mission is simple yet profound: to bring healing and hope to those who need it most.
In Costa Rica, access to quality healthcare is limited, and many individuals and families struggle to receive the medical attention they desperately need. Through our mission trip, we aim to address this gap by offering medical and preventive care services to people in need.
Your support can help me make this mission a reality. By donating to my medical mission trip fund, you'll directly contribute to covering essential expenses such as:
Every dollar you donate will have a profound impact on the lives of those we serve. Your generosity will enable us to make a lasting difference in the communities we visit.
Thank you for consideration in supporting our medical mission trip. Your kindness and generosity will touch the lives of countless individuals and families in Costa Rica.
With gratitude,
Grace Kuykendall
May God protect you during this important journey.
God Bless!!!
Proud of you girl!! You are gonna change the world❤️❤️
Sending prayers for you, your team, and your clients!
You go girl!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.