Supporting Corrie's ALS Journey

Corrie’s worst fear was confirmed on April 28, 2023.



In late Summer of 2022, Corrie started having strange neurological symptoms including sporadic muscle weakness and fasciculations (twitches). These symptoms started in her right calf, but soon included her whole right side from foot to bicep.



Due to a family history of ALS (Lou Gherig’s Disease), being armed with strong medical knowledge from her recently earned Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, and having recently started a Physical Therapist Assistant Degree, Corrie brought her symptoms up to her Sports Medicine Doctor in September 2022 and began fighting for a diagnosis knowing that early diagnosis and treatment would give her the best fighting chance.



After many doctor’s visits, blood tests, and scans, Corrie’s suspicion was confirmed and she was diagnosed with ALS on April 28, 2023, at age 47, as a single mom of of 3.



Life had started changing for Corrie before her diagnosis. She was medically retired from being a Police Officer in 2012 after serving for 13 years. She decided to go back to college and was nearing the end of her goal; she was accepted into a Physical Therapist Assistant degree program in the Fall of 2022. Unfortunately she had to withdraw in January 2023 due to her symptoms making life much more difficult–one of the hardest decisions she has had to make. It was clear that something life changing was happening in her body and after much prayer, she realized there was no other option.

ALS is now affecting Corrie’s left side, she is walking with a cane, and she’s dealing with balance issues. She anticipates being in a wheelchair before the end of the year without some miracles slowing progression or healing her. Despite these negative things, Corrie’s faith is strong and her attitude is positive. While her faith may be different than yours, she values you for who you are! She personally trusts God's will in all of this and is listening for His path towards at least prolonging her life but she is praying for complete healing! She believes God prepared her for this journey with her education and believes He has spoken to her throughout the months of seeking a diagnosis. If you believe differently, she doesn’t judge or push you. She desires for you to know you are loved because you are you!



Corrie has three beautiful reasons to fight this disease– Calli is 25 and currently finishing a degree in Texas so she can move back home to Colorado in August of 2023. Lydia is 13 and about to finish up seventh grade. Isaiah is 10 and finishing 4th grade. Corrie’s kids have always been her highest priority and while she is praying for miraculous healing, she is also focused on taking care of her children and preparing for her children’s future.



Corrie's current needs:

- Corrie is needing to move to a house that is more wheelchair accessible. The housing market is not favorable of moving right now and assistance is needed.

- Corrie will need to buy a wheelchair van in the very near future. Insurance will provide the specialized wheelchair she will need.



- Putting her education to good use, Corrie is researching supplements, protocols, treatments, and medical equipment to slow the progression of her disease. Some of the equipment and medicines will be covered with insurance, but many will not. There are some promising protocols, but they come at a high out of pocket cost.

Money donated through the GiveSendGo will go towards helping get her and the kids into a house that will meet Corrie’s needs, and to secure the home for the kids in the future; help with the mobility van; help with costs for medicine, medical equipment, and the preparations that will need to be made to make Corrie’s transition into the next stages of her life as easy as possible for her whole family.



Corrie and her support team value your prayers, and appreciate anything you can do to help; whether that is spreading awareness about ALS and the current attempts at a cure, donating money here, or sharing the link for others to see. Even $5 and $10 donations add up so sharing is appreciated!



From Corrie and everyone she considers family; we love you for caring about Corrie’s life right now and we pray and wish you the best in your journeys.



About ALS



ALS is what doctors call an “degenerative upper motor neuron disease”. This is because ALS causes the neurons in your brain that specifically control motor function (or movement) to demyelinate and die. Myelin is a thick protective layer around our neurons that allows them to send messages from our brain to our body and then back. As demyelination occurs, these myelin layers slowly shrink until they no longer serve their purposes for their respective neurons. If you’ve ever heard of the term “use it or lose it”, that applies here. As neurons stop sending messages and muscles stop receiving messages, they both slowly waste away. ALS typically has a prognosis of 2-5 years of life; however, approximately 10% of people have made it past the 10-year mark. (Corrie is aiming for that 10+ year mark!) Per ALS.org an estimated 5,000 people are diagnosed every year and an average of $250,000 is spent out of pocket caring for an individual with ALS. ALS has no cure, and while research has recently made profound progress in medicine for the genetic versions of ALS, it is only the beginning of what researchers think is possible if they had the funding necessary.











