New Home for Our Growing Church

🙏 Dear Friends, Family, and Faith Community,

We are reaching out to you with joyful hearts and a bold vision for the future of our church—a place where generations will gather to worship, grow, and serve in the name of Jesus Christ.

Although our church is over 70 years old, God keeps moving in our midst and many amazing things are happening. Demographically, we are a young and growing congregation with over 200 adults and 90 children, and our current building can no longer accommodate the needs of our members or ministries. For years, we searched for a place to grow. In May 2020, after much prayer and unity, we signed a contract for a beautiful property on Craig Road in Manalapan, NJ.

Right now we are in active phase of building. Foundation has been set.

🧱 Now, We Need Your Help

We are now moving forward in faith, ready to raise the remaining funds to complete the next stages of the construction process. This is where your partnership makes a lasting difference.

We are seeking to raise $300,000.00 to help us build a church that will:

Welcome hundreds of believers each week

Serve the surrounding community with love and outreach

Provide space for children and youth to grow in faith

Continue 70+ years of legacy in a space that reflects God’s glory

Every donation, no matter the size, is a seed sown into eternity.

💡Our Story Is Still Being Written

Our church has weathered decades of change—culturally, socially, and linguistically—but through it all, one thing has remained constant: the faithfulness of our Heavenly Father

Every person who has walked through our doors and served in our ministries has shared a simple, sincere desire to honor God and build His kingdom. We carry that same heart today, committed to being a beacon of hope for the lost and the hands and feet of Jesus Christ in New Jersey.

As we enter this next chapter, we do so with great humility, expectancy, and faith. We believe this new House of Prayer will be more than a building—it will be a place of miracles, transformation, worship, and legacy.

🕊 Will You Help Us Build?

Please consider giving and sharing this fundraiser with others. Together, let’s make room for what God wants to do through our church—for our children, our community, and generations yet to come.

“Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain…” – Psalm 127:1

With heartfelt gratitude,

Grace Church



