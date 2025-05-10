Campaign Image

 USD $800

 USD $200

Campaign created by Stephen H

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Hainline

Reaching Kids for Christ

Hello Friends and Family... and maybe a stranger or two!

We are Grace and Hope. Together we are pursuing children's ministry through Christian Youth In Action, or CYIA! Each year, CYIA puts on children's ministries in parks and churches around the country. We will be helping put on what are called 5 Day Clubs! Each week we will be presenting the gospel through the wordless book to children ages 5-12 years old in different communities. Using games, bible stories and songs, we will be sharing the gospel with children who need Jesus! We have already completed our Pre-Training and our next step is the 5 day training camp coming up in June. That is where you can help us. We need to raise our own funds to pay our way for training. We would be so grateful if you would consider supporting the mission God has laid on our hearts to reach children for Him! 

Love and thanks - Grace and Hope!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
36 minutes ago

Love this! We'll be sure to keep them in prayer!

