Grace and Bella's missionary trip

This campaign is organized by Jennifer Szczepanski (mom), on behalf of Grace & Izabella, who are two students given the opportunity to go on a missions trip in Akron Ohio! But to make this possible, we need to raise some money first. Anything helps! If you've gotten this far and realized you only have cash, that is fine too. Cash or checks can be given in person or mailed back to us. All proceeds will go towards paying for the cost of the trip (directly paid to the organization the girls will be travelling with). With your help, we can be servants to the Lord! We thank you for all of your support!