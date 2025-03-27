Supporting the GRACE55555 family

Raised:
USD $100
Hello, Thank you so much for clicking on us!
Cynthia & her Daughter are struggling with bills, in particular rent. I'm in Canada and they are in the US. My CAD dollar exchanged into US is brutal, but will help as much as possible.
So I thought I would start this campaign for them, (we are in bible study together) ANY help would be much appreciated!!
She is 300.00 short for rent, which is due in April.... and truly I'd wish to keep this going for them... they need other things but the rent for April is my top concern right now.
Cynthia had a choice between helping her Daughter (who is in Deliverance right now) & paying rent, she chose her Daughter... So the Father chose us to HELP! PRAISE JESUS!
Cynthia only receives about 900.00 a month in SSI & her Daughter can't work right now. Cynthia didn't ask for any help and is a God fearing woman who has no family now, but her Daughter...BUT, by being in the family of the one true living God, it is our duty to assist those Believers when needed, and this is NEEDED.
Truly-- ANY amount of donation would be GREATLY APPRECIATED.
Thank you for reading and
God Bless You & Yours
Kimmer
*please contact me with ANY questions.
For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.
Ephesians 2:10 NIV
something to get it going! Love you very much GRACE family!! God bless!!
