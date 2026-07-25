Grace Neff's DTS Fundraiser 2026

Hey, welcome to my fundraising page!





Thank you for taking the time to look at this. I'm so excited to share what I'm doing next.





This fall, I will be attending a Discipleship Training School (DTS) with Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Boston, which is a 6-month program starting at the end of September. I have been interested in doing a DTS since I had the opportunity to do a summer program with YWAM Lakeside, MT, in the summer of 2021. I chose to apply in Boston because their program is worship arts focused, with the opportunity for me to use my knowledge and love of dance for ministry. This program will include a 3-month lecture phase in Boston, a 6-week tour performing across the U.S., and 2 weeks of international ministry.





The tuition for this program is $9,500. This includes the classes I will be taking, housing, meals, and all of my domestic and international travel expenses. Please consider partnering with me financially, either as a one-time giver or through monthly installments. Beginning in June, I will have monthly deadlines I need to meet until the end of the year.





I trust that if God is in this, the funding will come together. Regardless of your ability to give, please partner with me in prayer for what God is going to do in and through me, and subscribe to my newsletter for updates.





Blessings,

Grace Neff





"Here I am. Send me." Isaiah 6:8