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Grace in Time of Need

Fundraiser created byCindy Ranieri

Fundraiser funds will be received by Cindy Ranieri

Grace in Time of Need

Hello everyone and thank you for considering donating for the benefit of Tracie. My name is Cindy and I am helping gather donations for Tracie to hopefully allow her to move forward from a near death experience due to domestic violence.


Tracie is far from her home country, without family or a local support system, and now faces the difficult road of healing and rebuilding her life after being brought here by her now ex fiancé who viciously attacked her on Thursday, April 23rd.


As Catholics, we are called to live out the Corporal Works of Mercy—to shelter the homeless, care for the sick, and stand with those in distress. In that spirit, we humbly ask for your prayers and, if you are able, your financial support. Your generosity will help provide for essential needs such as safe shelter, medical care, and daily necessities as she begins again.


Out of respect for her dignity, we are keeping details private. We entrust her to the care of the Blessed Virgin Mary, asking for her protection and intercession, and we pray that Christ, the Divine Healer, will grant her strength, peace, and restoration.


Thank you for answering the call to charity and for being Christ’s hands and heart in this moment of need.


P.S. I will be managing donations for now and will transfer funds to her via check by next week. Thank you again.

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