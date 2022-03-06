Grace Christian Academy Outdoor Learning Center

My name is Elijah McComas, and I am a Boy Scout with Troop 92 in Kings Mountain, NC. For my Eagle Scout service project, I am building a greenhouse for Grace Christian Academy.





The greenhouse will serve as an outdoor learning center for students while also helping support the community by growing fresh produce for those in need. In addition to the greenhouse, the project includes installing a raised garden bed and purchasing plants and other necessary gardening supplies.





All donations will go directly toward the cost of building the greenhouse, creating the raised garden bed, and purchasing plants and materials. Any funds remaining after the project is completed will be donated to Grace Christian Academy.





Thank you for your generosity and for helping make this project a success!