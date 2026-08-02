HelpMe Attend the DSAPathfinder Camporee in Brasil

Help Me Fulfill a Dream: Join the South American Division Pathfinder Camporee in Brazil





Hello, my name is Adner, and I am from the Dominican Republic. For many years, the Pathfinder Club has been an important part of my life.





Through this ministry, I have had the opportunity to serve, contribute to youth initiatives, support major events, and use my skills as a graphic designer to strengthen projects that inspire and impact thousands of young people. Every camporee, every activity, and every project has reinforced in me the values of faith, leadership, service, and commitment.





Today, I have the opportunity to fulfill a dream I never thought would become possible.





For the first time, I have the chance to attend the South American Division Pathfinder Camporee in Brazil, an event that brings together tens of thousands of Pathfinders from across South America. This is much more than a trip for me—it is an opportunity to experience another culture, build meaningful friendships, learn from one of the largest Pathfinder gatherings in the world, and return home with new ideas and experiences that will benefit the youth ministry in my community.





This would also be my first time traveling to Brazil , making this journey even more meaningful on a personal level.





Unfortunately, the total cost of the trip is beyond what I can currently afford. Between airfare, camporee registration, lodging, meals, local transportation, travel documents, and other essential expenses, I need to raise US$2,150 to make this dream a reality.





Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to reaching this goal.





If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with your family, friends, or anyone who believes in investing in the lives of young people would mean just as much.





I am committed to sharing my journey and the experiences I gain throughout this adventure so that everyone who supports me can be part of this dream as well.





Thank you for believing in me, for your kindness, and for helping make this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity possible.





With sincere gratitude,





Adner



