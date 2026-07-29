Support the Family After the Loss of T.K. Gossett

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Dr. T.K. Gossett passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart condition. His loss has left his family and community in deep shock and grief.





T.K. leaves behind his wife, Jami, and their three children - Sabrina, Gabriella, and James - who are now facing life without a husband, father, and main provider.





For just shy of 50 years, Dr. Gossett faithfully served others as a chiropractor, helping many hundreds of patients find relief from chronic pain and complex health conditions. He was known for taking on the toughest cases - those who had tried everything else - and giving them hope when they needed it most. His work was not just a career, but a calling, and the impact he made on people’s lives is difficult to measure.





T.K. and Jami built a life rooted in faith, service, and family. After finding each other later in life, they worked side by side in the clinic for nearly 20 years, committed to helping others heal.





Beyond their professional work, they spent 14 years fostering children and ultimately adopted three, creating a home defined by love, stability, and purpose. Jami will continue to faithfully raise their children, 2 of whom are still minors and all of whom are living at home.





With T.K. as the primary provider, his sudden passing brings not only emotional devastation but also significant financial need for the family as they navigate the days ahead.





If T.K. or Jami has ever made a difference in your life - or if you feel led to stand with this family - your support and prayers are deeply appreciated.





Thank you for surrounding the Gossett family with care and compassion.





If you feel led to give, your generosity will go directly toward supporting Jami and the children during this time.



