GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

GospelSwipe: Put the Gospel in Every Pocket

Goal₦35,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byHaggai Enitan Odunola

Fundraiser funds will be received by GPmulticoncept

GospelSwipe: Put the Gospel in Every Pocket

For God so loved the world..." — but what happens when someone in a remote village, a locked-down nation, or a data-poor corner of the earth has no internet, no church nearby, and no Bible in their language?


That question kept me up at night. My name is Haggai Enitan, and I'm a Christian software developer from Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬. Two years ago, I felt God stir something in me: build a tool that puts the entire gospel — presentation, prayer, Scripture, discipleship, and evangelism training — into the hands of ANY believer, ANYWHERE, even with zero internet connection.

That's how GospelSwipe Pro was born.


GospelSwipe Pro is a free, offline-first mobile app — a complete "pocket evangelism toolkit" that works with or without data. It includes:


📖 15 Gospel Presentation Slides — a ready-made, beautiful way to share the gospel with anyone, in seconds

🙏 200 Written Gospel Tracts across 7 categories, meeting people exactly where they're struggling

✝️ 3 Proven Evangelism Training Methods (Romans Road, The Bridge, Three Circles)

🌱 A 7-Day New Believer's Guide for brand-new Christians

📓 A Prayer Journal with 200 guided prayers

🔥 52 Weeks of Living Faith devotionals and 60 Bible Thread themes tracing Scripture from Genesis to Revelation

🌍 All of it translated into 8 languages — English, French, Swahili, Arabic, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Nigerian Pidgin — so a believer in Kano, Nairobi, Paris, or Cairo can use it in their own heart-language

🛡️ A built-in "Persecution Mode" that disguises the app as a simple calculator, protecting believers who share their faith in hostile places


And it already works. In our beta:


- 1,247 users have installed and used GospelSwipe Pro

- 8,934 Bible verses have been shared through the app

- 3,456 prayers have been saved and prayed

- Users maintain an average 14-day engagement streak


One of our beta users, Lucky Ossai, a Nigerian believer now living in the Netherlands, said it best:


"It has impressive features, particularly its multilingual capabilities, tool for evangelism, and its effectiveness as a tool for church growth. Also, it is unique in highlighting often overlooked aspects of gospel apps, such as the persecution of Christians."


Here's where you come in.

GospelSwipe Pro is 100% free for every user, forever — we will never put the gospel behind a paywall. But building and maintaining it costs real money, and as a Nigerian founder, access to capital is one of our biggest barriers. We're asking for your help to raise $25,000 to:

💻 $3,500 — A reliable development laptop (mine is failing and holding back progress)

🤖 $14,000 — One year of AI API credits (powers our smart devotional and prayer-guide features)

🌐 $1,200 — One year of CDN & hosting so the app stays fast and available worldwide

📣 $6,300 — Outreach marketing to get GospelSwipe Pro into the hands of thousands more believers and seekers


Our estimated cost per soul reached is just $0.37 — and our goal is to help facilitate 50,000 gospel conversations and conversions in the next phase of growth.

GospelSwipe Pro is fiscally sponsored by Christian Ministry Alliance, a US 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 46-3408177), so every gift here goes toward a legitimate, accountable Kingdom project — not a personal expense.


I believe technology should never replace the local church or the Holy Spirit's work — but it CAN put a tool of hope into someone's hand at 2am when they're desperate, alone, and searching. It CAN help a new believer in a village with no pastor take their first steps in faith. It CAN help a persecuted believer share Christ safely.


Would you partner with us? Every gift — $5, $20, $100 — moves us closer to reaching thousands more with the gospel of Jesus Christ.


"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" (Romans 10:15)


Let's put those good-news feet in every pocket, in every nation. 🌍✝️


In Christ,

Haggai Enitan

Founder, GP Tech Studio

Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬

gospelswipe.app

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve