GospelSwipe: Put the Gospel in Every Pocket

For God so loved the world..." — but what happens when someone in a remote village, a locked-down nation, or a data-poor corner of the earth has no internet, no church nearby, and no Bible in their language?





That question kept me up at night. My name is Haggai Enitan, and I'm a Christian software developer from Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬. Two years ago, I felt God stir something in me: build a tool that puts the entire gospel — presentation, prayer, Scripture, discipleship, and evangelism training — into the hands of ANY believer, ANYWHERE, even with zero internet connection.

That's how GospelSwipe Pro was born.





GospelSwipe Pro is a free, offline-first mobile app — a complete "pocket evangelism toolkit" that works with or without data. It includes:





📖 15 Gospel Presentation Slides — a ready-made, beautiful way to share the gospel with anyone, in seconds

🙏 200 Written Gospel Tracts across 7 categories, meeting people exactly where they're struggling

✝️ 3 Proven Evangelism Training Methods (Romans Road, The Bridge, Three Circles)

🌱 A 7-Day New Believer's Guide for brand-new Christians

📓 A Prayer Journal with 200 guided prayers

🔥 52 Weeks of Living Faith devotionals and 60 Bible Thread themes tracing Scripture from Genesis to Revelation

🌍 All of it translated into 8 languages — English, French, Swahili, Arabic, Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, and Nigerian Pidgin — so a believer in Kano, Nairobi, Paris, or Cairo can use it in their own heart-language

🛡️ A built-in "Persecution Mode" that disguises the app as a simple calculator, protecting believers who share their faith in hostile places





And it already works. In our beta:





- 1,247 users have installed and used GospelSwipe Pro

- 8,934 Bible verses have been shared through the app

- 3,456 prayers have been saved and prayed

- Users maintain an average 14-day engagement streak





One of our beta users, Lucky Ossai, a Nigerian believer now living in the Netherlands, said it best:





"It has impressive features, particularly its multilingual capabilities, tool for evangelism, and its effectiveness as a tool for church growth. Also, it is unique in highlighting often overlooked aspects of gospel apps, such as the persecution of Christians."





Here's where you come in.

GospelSwipe Pro is 100% free for every user, forever — we will never put the gospel behind a paywall. But building and maintaining it costs real money, and as a Nigerian founder, access to capital is one of our biggest barriers. We're asking for your help to raise $25,000 to:

💻 $3,500 — A reliable development laptop (mine is failing and holding back progress)

🤖 $14,000 — One year of AI API credits (powers our smart devotional and prayer-guide features)

🌐 $1,200 — One year of CDN & hosting so the app stays fast and available worldwide

📣 $6,300 — Outreach marketing to get GospelSwipe Pro into the hands of thousands more believers and seekers





Our estimated cost per soul reached is just $0.37 — and our goal is to help facilitate 50,000 gospel conversations and conversions in the next phase of growth.

GospelSwipe Pro is fiscally sponsored by Christian Ministry Alliance, a US 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN 46-3408177), so every gift here goes toward a legitimate, accountable Kingdom project — not a personal expense.





I believe technology should never replace the local church or the Holy Spirit's work — but it CAN put a tool of hope into someone's hand at 2am when they're desperate, alone, and searching. It CAN help a new believer in a village with no pastor take their first steps in faith. It CAN help a persecuted believer share Christ safely.





Would you partner with us? Every gift — $5, $20, $100 — moves us closer to reaching thousands more with the gospel of Jesus Christ.





"How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news!" (Romans 10:15)





Let's put those good-news feet in every pocket, in every nation. 🌍✝️





In Christ,

Haggai Enitan

Founder, GP Tech Studio

Lagos, Nigeria 🇳🇬

gospelswipe.app