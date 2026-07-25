GospelFest Community Support

GospelFest is returning for it’s second annual year in Edmonton! This festival is a bold celebration of the rich history, culture, and impact of gospel music through live performance, storytelling, food, and community.

While GospelFest has received some grant support, we are seeking additional seed donations and community contributions to help fully realize the vision for this event. Having had a successful inaugural year in 2025, we are beyond thrilled to bring this exciting vision to life once again on an even larger scale.

Funds raised through this campaign will support key elements of the production, including:

• Artist honorariums

• Technical production and sound support

• Stage and equipment costs

• IATSE labour and production staffing

• Costuming and creative production

• Our free mocktail activation

• Branding, marketing, and PR efforts





Community support allows us to fairly compensate artists, maintain strong production quality, and create a meaningful cultural and community-driven experience for Edmonton audiences.

Donors and sponsors who contribute $500 or more will be acknowledged during the concert program and recognized as community supporters of GospelFest.

We are beyond grateful for every single community member for your support of this incredible project. Your truly means more to us than we can ever say.