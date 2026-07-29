Gospel Troop Ministries of Uganda

Gospel Troop Ministries is an evangelistic ministry devoted to the spreading of the Gospel of the Kingdom of God throughout Uganda. Our method of sharing the Good News is by simply obeying the Scriptures found in Matthew 10:7-8: Cast out demonic spirits, heal the sick, and share the Gospel of God’s Kingdom. Our ultimate goal is to get as many people born again as possible for King Jesus. We believe through our obedience to the Great Commission, others will be blessed -especially the orphans and widows- which is also why we started Sheila Child Support Africa.





Sheila Child Support Africa works in conjunction with Gospel Troop Ministries to provide help to orphans, the disabled, and the elderly in Eastern Uganda. Established in 2023, three people saw the dire need of the vulnerable population around them. One of them, Tendo Awali (a former orphan himself in 2022), inherited 20 acres of land from his late father. Having a heart for God and the vulnerable, he used his inheritance to found this organization. We currently serve 46 orphans, 12 disabled, and 18 elderly, working with volunteers and living off the land using the donations of others to help orphans and widows improve their quality of life. Their basic needs include food, clothes, medical/hygiene supplies, and school materials for educating the orphans.





We are humbly asking for your support for our ministry, either with Sheila’s work with the orphans and widows or Gospel Troop’s sharing of the Word of God. This year we have seen over 100 people come to our small area to hear the Gospel, some former muslims and others mormons. Many were healed and set free from demons, repented from their sin, and got baptized into Jesus Christ. Yet now they are in need of Bibles. We also are in need of construction material for sturdy baptismal pools, funding for a roof for the hall we use, and chairs for our frequent visitors. And of course, anything will help for our continued care of our beloved orphans and widows.





Above all else we covet your prayers for our mission work, for with God all things are possible. May God bless you abundantly as you give! 🙏🏾✝️👑





*In collaboration with Restored Kingdom



