Gospel Outreach Tools and Equipment

Currently we are out front of a planned parenthood sharing the gospel and helping moms who choose life . We want to expand our ministry due to growth of qualified volunteers, and help churches get started in related areas of ministry. Like abortion related sign outreach at college campuses, farmers markets, or city wide events.





2 Categories for our tools:





Category #1 Safety & Encouraging Content

Our body cameras have helped keep us safe, and bring us justice when we aren't. However they are outdated and don't cover a wide area of scope. We are hoping to get cameras with 360* of view. This will keep us safe from all angles, and will also allow us to have better quality content to encourage the saint with!





Category #2 Conferences & Outreach Events.

We are going to be at the Puritan Reformed Theological Summer Conference, as well as several other smaller conferences and events. We are gathering tools essential for success here.



