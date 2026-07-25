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Gospel in Action: Guatemala (6 Weeks Trip)

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$750 USD

Fundraiser created byJoe Negron

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joe Negron

Gospel in Action: Guatemala (6 Weeks Trip)

Dear Friends,

 

During the early 2000s, Guatemala was more than a place where I served God and His people; it became home. I had the privilege of walking alongside pastors, churches, and ministry organizations, investing in families and children, building relationships, and seeing God transform lives through the power of the gospel. Those friendships—and that calling—have never left my heart.

Since coming back to the United States, God has continued to prepare me for what comes next. I returned to ministry school and helped to launch Grow Church’s second campus in Naples, Florida, where I served as campus pastor. Through those experiences, I gained a new and valuable perspective of church planting, team development, and ministerial transitions. Now I believe He is calling me to take everything I’ve learned back to the people who first helped shape my ministry.

On August 2, 2026, I’ll leave for a six week evangelistic trip to Guatemala. This will be my first independent evangelistic assignment. My goal is to encourage pastors, strengthen local churches, invest in families and children, equip ministry leaders, and boldly share the love of Jesus Christ. I pray God will use every opportunity for an even greater Kingdom impact and to see lives changed for His glory.

The needs in Guatemala remain great. Nearly 60% of the population lives below the poverty level, yet I have witnessed extraordinary faith and perseverance among God’s people. I have seen that God’s work is never limited by resources but only by our willingness to obey His call.

One statement continues to guide my life: What is important to God is important to me. I may not be the most qualified, but I’m willing and I’m available. Like the Prophet Isaiah, my desire is simply to say, “Here am I, Lord. Send me!”

More than anything, I ask you to partner with me in prayer. Help me pray for safe travel, open hearts to the gospel, boldness to preach, wisdom in every conversation, protection over the pastors and families I will serve, and that many would come to know Christ.

If the Lord also leads you to give financially, your gift will help provide transportation, lodging, meals, and ministry expenses during these six weeks. Whether you pray, give—or both—you become part of what God is doing in Guatemala.

Thank you for standing with me as together we obey Christ’s Great Commission and make His name known among the nations.


Here to serve,

Pastor Joe Negrón


Fundraising Budget (Goal: $5,500)

Gospel in Action: Guatemala (6 Weeks)

ExpenseEstimated Cost
Round-trip airfare$800
Lodging$1,700
Meals$1,100
Local transportation$600
Ministry supplies and outreach materials$800
Travel insurance, medical preparedness, and miscellaneous expenses$500
Total Fundraising Goal$5,500


Every contribution, regardless of the amount, will directly support my six-week evangelistic/mission trip to Guatemala. Your generosity will help provide transportation, housing, meals, ministry materials, and other essential expenses, allowing me to focus on serving the local community. Thank you for your prayers, encouragement, and financial support as I prepare for this opportunity.

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