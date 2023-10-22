Campaign Image
Support the Washtenaw Saints

Raised:

 USD $300

Campaign created by Josh Lambright

Campaign funds will be received by Christian Athletic League of America

The ministry of the Washtenaw Saints is one that is becoming increasingly important. The Saints provide young men who don't have a viable way to play within the school systems, the opportunity to experience competitive high school football. However, the greater mission is to disciple these young men towards becoming the next generation of Christian leaders, while showing the life and love of Christ to our opponents.


The Saints are non-profit organization, run by a team of volunteers, and funded by the generous contributions of our donors. Your donation(s) will go towards:

  • Equipment Maintenance and Replacements (e.g. shoulder pads, helmets, etc...)
  • Game Day Operations (e.g. referee payments, field rentals, etc...)
  • Medical and Athletic Training Supplies
  • Uniforms
Recent Donations
Tommy
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

michael leonard
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Joshua Lambright
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

  • Search for a new home field near Saline or Ann Arbor, Michigan.

